Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,323.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.60 or 0.00033607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $4,323.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

