Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.