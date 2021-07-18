Putnam Investments LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 296,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $14,284,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $11,638,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

NRZ stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

