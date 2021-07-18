Putnam Investments LLC Sells 97,786 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,786 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Purple Innovation worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,214,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,486.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. Also, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,324,326 shares of company stock worth $219,715,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.