Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ORBCOMM worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBC stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

