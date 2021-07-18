Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Argo Group International worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARGO opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

