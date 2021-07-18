PumaPay Price Down 10.7% This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $369,471.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.84 or 0.00807320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

