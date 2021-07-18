Public Mint (MINT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,108.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $13,108.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

