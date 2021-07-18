Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.35

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and traded as low as $33.84. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 24,751 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NILSY shares. UBS Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

