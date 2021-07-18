Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,946 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TUP opened at $19.88 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $987.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.