Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 304 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $217,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

NYSE EAT opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,879.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

