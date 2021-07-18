Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHOO opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

