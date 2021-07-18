Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 129,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,658 over the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GBX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,098.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

