Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $582.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

