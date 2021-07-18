Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,934 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $123,579.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $53.64 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 774.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

