Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Mark S. Livingston Sells 96,154 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Mark S. Livingston sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total value of $35,996,211.44.

PGNY stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 825,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,025. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

