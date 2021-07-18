Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Mark S. Livingston Sells 96,154 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Mark S. Livingston sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total value of $35,996,211.44.
PGNY stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 825,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,025. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.80.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
