Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

PRGS stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

