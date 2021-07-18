PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.51% of PROG worth $248,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.