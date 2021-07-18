Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

