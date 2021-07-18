Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $57,658,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

NSP stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

