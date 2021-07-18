Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KTB opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

