Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARNC opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

