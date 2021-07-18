Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,448 shares of company stock worth $4,829,479 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

