Profund Advisors LLC Buys 838 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after buying an additional 65,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $40.46 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.