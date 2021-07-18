Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PROBF remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Friday. 45,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,953. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39.
About Probe Metals
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.