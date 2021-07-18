Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PROBF stock remained flat at $$1.36 during trading hours on Friday. 45,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

