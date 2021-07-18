Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,297 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,457,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,943,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $91,557,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,402 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.