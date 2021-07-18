Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $386.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.54. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $132,714.48. Company insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 10,401.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,897 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 67,783 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

