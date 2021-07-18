Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

