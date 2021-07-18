Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUSC opened at $42.93 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60.

