Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $242.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $177.78 and a 52 week high of $246.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

