Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 82,194 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,194 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $271,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $182.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

