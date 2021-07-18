Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,605,042 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605,042 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $238,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -333.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.