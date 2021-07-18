Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.76% of Scholar Rock worth $222,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

