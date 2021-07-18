Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $254.07 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,448 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.80% of BeiGene worth $254,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $325.98 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $204.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,890 shares of company stock worth $12,482,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

