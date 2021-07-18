Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $235.97 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JOYY were worth $235,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.