Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767,572 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.55% of The Kraft Heinz worth $268,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

