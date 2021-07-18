Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 92,269 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.01% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $243,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

NYSE ARE opened at $193.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

