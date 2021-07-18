Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 476,186 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $215,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,141,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 667.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 390,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 339,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

ACAD stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

