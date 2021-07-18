Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

PVG opened at $9.22 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Pretium Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 194,945 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

