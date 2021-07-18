Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.28% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $50,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

