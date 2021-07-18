Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFBC stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $899.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

