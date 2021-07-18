Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 210,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,216. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $84,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,026,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,989,720.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,998 shares of company stock worth $1,538,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

