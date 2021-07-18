PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 76.20. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.07.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

