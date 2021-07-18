PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.59 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

