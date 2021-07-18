PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives $44.38 Average PT from Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

