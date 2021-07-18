Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

