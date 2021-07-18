Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of PBPB opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

