Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.88% of Post worth $260,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

