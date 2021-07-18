Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
POSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 7,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519. Positron has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
Positron Company Profile
