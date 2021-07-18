Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

POSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 7,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519. Positron has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production.

